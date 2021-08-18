The trend of on and off rain and thunderstorms continue the rest of the week.
Rain and storms are moving out tonight. Then, another round of showers and storms will enter the Mid State by early morning. In fact, widespread rain is likely during the morning, decreasing during the afternoon then flaring up again during the evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Count on spotty storms on Friday. Still hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
A round of showers and storms will kick off the weekend, too. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Then, somewhat drier and hotter weather will build in for Sunday and beyond. Highs will creep back up to the low 90s.
