Low humidity lingers into tomorrow, with the coolest weather since last month taking place tonight.
This evening will be mainly clear with temperatures tumbling into the 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer, but humidity will remain low. Count on highs in the low-mid 80s.
Humidity will begin tip-toeing back in on Thursday with a high around 90. An isolated shower/storm is possible on Friday with highs again around 90 and even more mugginess.
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible on both weekend days. The highest chance for any rain/storms will be northwest of Nashville. All in all, there will be plenty usable (dry) time outdoors this weekend. Count on lots of heat and humidity, too.
The rain chance will increase Monday and Tuesday of next week for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
