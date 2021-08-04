Humidity will stay low through Thursday. Highs in the 90s will return as soon as Friday.
This afternoon will be warm, but not overly humid. Highs will be in the 80s. Nashville's temperature should top off at 88.
Similar weather's expected tomorrow with a pleasantly cool start and a warm finish.
Both today and tomorrow, the Cumberland Plateau has the outside chance for an isolated shower or two. The remainder of the area will stay dry.
Temperatures climb back into the 90s starting Friday though. Higher humidity eases into the area then, too. That trend will continue through Sunday.
Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely from Friday through this coming weekend, with slightly better chances for pop-up storms on Monday through Wednesday of next week.
