Unusually mild weather will hang around for the rest of the week.
Tonight will become mostly cloudy and chilly. By morning, count on temperatures in the 40s, so no frost or freezing conditions are expected.
Wednesday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. Highs will approach 70 degrees. Thursday will be similar, although rain showers will move into Nashville from the northwest during the late afternoon.
Off and on rain is likely Thursday night into Friday. Then, the rain will push northward into the Midwest along a warm front. Highs Friday will be around 70 once again with mid-upper 70s possible over southern Middle Tennessee.
Saturday, another cold front will swing through will more rain and perhaps a few non-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall in the wake of that front into Sunday.
