Temperatures will continue to be well above average the next two days, with highs in the 60s. Sunshine today will give way to some clouds Wednesday afternoon. An isolated shower will even be possible Wednesday night as a cold front pushes through.
Thursday will be cooler, but not abnormally so -- lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Then, several rounds of rain are expected Friday through early next week. The first round of wet weather will be most significant over southern Middle Tennessee. The least rain will fall along the TN/KY line. By Friday afternoon, this round should be moving out.
A few showers are likely Saturday too, especially before noon.
Sunday should be a rainy day for most, with another round of rain expected Monday and/or Tuesday of next week.
In all, Friday through Tuesday should bring 2" - 5" of rain to Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.