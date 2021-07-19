More hit or miss showers can be expected for our Monday afternoon with highs topping off in the lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with another stray rain showers and lows in the upper 60s. While I can't totally rule out a shower for Tuesday, most it not all of us are going to stay dry with highs pushing back into the mid and upper 80s. It looks like the best time for a shower tomorrow will be early in the day rather than in the afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine will be the main feature on our Wednesday with temperatures approaching 90 in the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower on Thursday, but again most of us will stay dry. Temperatures on Thursday will also remain right around 90. A few more showers and a passing thunderstorm on Friday. As we head into the weekend, we'll still need to keep an eye out for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but as of now it's nothing to soak out any plans we may have.
