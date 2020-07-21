4WARN Weather Alert tonight for possible strong to severe thunderstorms this evening.
The hot and humid pattern remains all week long with some scattered afternoon thunderstorms each day.
Tonight some lingering showers and thunderstorms, otherwise warm and muggy, low 75.
Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday through Friday 50-60% chance for wet weather in your areas. The heat and humidity remain high in the mid 90s with a heat index over 100°.
Rain chances will back off a bit this weekend, but we could still see some scattered showers and isolated storms. The heat sticks around with highs in the mid 90s, feeling like it's over 100 degrees.
