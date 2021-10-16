If you've been looking for more fall like weather across the mid-state, look no further! Following the passing of that cold front yesterday, much cooler air has already started working its way back into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Tonight will be a chilly one with lows around the lower 40s but no threats of frost in the AM. We'll warm up nicely for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Monday looks to be a little warmer with highs in the lower 70s with a good deal of sunshine once again. We'll keep the sunshine coming on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 70s! An isolated shower will try and sneak into parts of our area on Thursday, but most of us will stay dry and just see a little extra cloud cover. Friday and Saturday are looking cooler with temperatures around 70 each day.
