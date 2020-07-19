A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky today until 6:00 PM. Heat Index values of up to 107° are expected this afternoon.
A few lingering showers and thundershowers this evening, they will diminish after sunset.
Tonight: warm and muggy, low 76.
Monday another scorching day with lots of sunshine and a few isolated thundershowers possible. High in the upper 90s, with a heat index of 100-105°.
On Tuesday, a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms returns during the afternoon, high in the mid 90s.
The rain chance increases to 40-50% Wednesday through Friday before decreasing some into next weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with the heat index of 100 plus and morning lows in the mid 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.