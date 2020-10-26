Clouds and cool air linger before heavy rain arrives on Wednesday.
Today will remain cloudy with areas of mist, drizzle, and fog this morning. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s and low 60s for highs.
Similar weather's likely on Tuesday. A passing shower or two are possible especially well northwest of Nashville.
Wednesday, heavy rain moves through in waves. Temperatures will climb slightly more, into the upper 60s. Rain will linger on Thursday at times.
Friday through the weekend will be drier with lows generally in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Halloween will be clear, dry, and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s for trick-or-treating.
