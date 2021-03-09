Feeling like spring this week. Each day, temperatures get warmer.
Starting off the day with some clouds, but they should shift to the east this afternoon, letting in some sunshine before the end of the day. Highs will be in the low 70s for many. It will also be breezy today with a southwest wind 10-15 MPH. Lows fall to the upper 40s.
For Wednesday, count on mostly cloudy skies with mid-70s for highs in Nashville, morning lows in the upper 40s. It will be breezy again.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and even warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will fall to the 50s.
The next chance of rain moves in Friday and into the weekend. Just a small chance of rain on Friday, but rain and storm chances increase for Saturday as a cold front moves in. Highs will dip into the upper 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.