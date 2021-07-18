Showers and storms have been marching their way through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky once again on this Sunday. While we have not seen any severe storm this afternoon, we're still seeing some pretty heavy rain with any storm that moves through. Keep in mind that even through this evening we could see minor flooding in some spots, especially in areas of poor drainage or near small creeks. Showers and storms should dwindle tonight as lows drop to near 70.
We're not done with this unsettled pattern just yet! More pop-up, hit or miss, rain can be expected for our Monday. Highs will top off in the lower 80s. While I can't totally rule out a shower for Tuesday, most it not all of us are going to stay dry with highs pushing back into the mid and upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine will be the main feature on our Wednesday with temperatures approaching 90 in the afternoon. A slight chance of a late day shower on Thursday, but again most of us will stay dry. Temperatures on Thursday will also remain right around 90. A few more showers and a passing thunderstorm on Friday. As we head into the weekend we'll still need to keep an eye out for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but as of now it's nothing to soak out any plans we may have.
