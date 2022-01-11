NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Temperatures trend upward tomorrow. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will hit the Mid State this weekend.
This afternoon will be sunny, but cool. Count on highs in the low-mid 40s.
Tonight will turn cold, but not as chilly as last night. We'll have lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be a milder day with a few more clouds and a light breeze. On Thursday, expect more clouds. A few showers will develop mainly east of I-24. The greatest coverage of showers will affect the Cumberland Plateau.
After a tranquil Friday, a rain, snow, sleet mix is likely for Saturday. This moisture will move out Saturday night to pave the way for a brighter, chilly Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
