NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nice warm up Wednesday with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow possible in the Mid State this weekend.
Tonight will turn cold, but not as chilly as last night. Lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be a milder day with a few more clouds and a light breeze. The high will reach the mid 50s.
On Thursday, expect more clouds. A few showers will develop mainly east of I-24. The greatest coverage of showers will affect the Cumberland Plateau. The high will be near 50.
Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler, high in the upper 40s.
A rain, snow, sleet mix is likely for Saturday through early Sunday morning. The chance of a mix is greatest west if I-65 and the chance of snow is greatest south of I-40. The high will be in the low 40s.
This moisture will move out by early Sunday to pave the way for a brighter, chilly Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Tuesday will be sunny and milder with a high in the mid 50s.
