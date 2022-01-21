The cold weather continues through the weekend, but we do get some relief from the arctic air soon!
Today will be another cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, but plenty of sunshine. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling to the low 20s overnight.
Sunday will be a little milder as we climb in to the upper 40s for highs with a few more clouds building in. Lows will once again fall to the 20s.
Monday looks even better-- highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday looks to be a mainly dry day, but some models are arguing that we could see a passing shower or two, along with a few snow showers in our eastern counties later at night. For now, I have us at a 20% chance of precipitation but staying dry along and west of I-65. Highs will be around 40° with a mix of sun and clouds.
Wednesday will turn even colder-- starting out in the teens and low 20s with highs only reaching the mid 30s. However, it will be a bright, sunny day.
Thursday and Friday appear to be dry and a bit milder with highs in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.
