If you like sunshine, you'll love the next few days. Milder air's on the way, too.
This afternoon will continue sunny. Highs will be in the 50s. It won't be as cold tonight, with lows around 40.
Much milder weather's expected Thursday afternoon through this weekend. Thursday will turn very breezy with southerly wind gusts in the 20s.
A few more clouds are likely this weekend, especially Sunday. Showers move in Sunday night. Another batch of rain is likely Tuesday night.
Next week will turn cooler again with highs only in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.