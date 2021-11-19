This afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low 50s. Tonight will turn cold quickly, so bundle up for high school football games if you'll be attending one.
Temperatures will tumble below freezing for an hour or so tonight, before rising into the upper 30s by sunrise. Weather will be chilly for the Rock N' Roll Nashville Marathon early on Saturday. The afternoon will be much milder though, in the low 60s.
Sunday, rain enters our northwestern communities around sunrise. It'll likely reach Nashville by midday and linger into the afternoon for several hours.
Behind the rain, much colder air will take over for early next week. However, it'll turn sunny and be very pleasant for travel through Wednesday.
The chance for rain redevelops Thursday into Friday of next week.
