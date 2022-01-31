After a cool Monday, much milder air will develop on Tuesday. Count on rain Wednesday and Thursday. As that storm exits, a little freezing rain and sleet will be possible Thursday night.

This afternoon will be variably cloudy and cool, but seasonable. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Expect more sunshine on Tuesday. That, in concert with a developing southerly wind, will boost temperatures into the low-mid 60s.

Tuesday night, rain will move into the area. Rain showers will continue into Wednesday. It won't rain the whole time though.

The steadiest and heaviest rain should arrive on Thursday. As Arctic air seeps in behind that storm, a changeover to a brief period of light freezing rain and sleet is likely before the precipitation exits. Be prepared for a few slick roads early on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will remain cooler than average, but under a mix of clouds and sunshine.