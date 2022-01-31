Milder air develops Tuesday. Count on rain Wednesday and Thursday. As that storm exits, a little freezing rain and sleet will be possible Thursday night.

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, due to possible flooding followed by hazardous driving conditions Friday.

Tonight mostly clear and chilly, low mid 30s.

More sunshine on Tuesday along with a developing south wind will boost temperatures into the low-mid 60s.

Tuesday night, rain will move into the area. The low will be in the upper 40s.

Rain showers will continue into Wednesday. It won't rain the whole time though. The high will be in the upper 50s.

The steadiest and heaviest rain should arrive on Thursday. Some areas could see some flooding issues. The high will be in the mid 50s.

As Arctic air seeps in behind that storm, a changeover to a brief period of light freezing rain and sleet is likely before the precipitation exits. Be prepared for a few slick roads early on Friday. It will be breezy and cold Friday with the high in the mid 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will remain cooler than average, but under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50.