We'll have mild afternoons this week with some rain on Thursday.
Tonight will be clear and turn cold with patchy frost forming. Tonight's frost will be the last we see until at least this weekend. By morning, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 30s.
A few more clouds are expected Tuesday. It'll be mild again, with highs in the low 70s. Similar weather's likely Wednesday, but with a little more sunshine. Then, Thursday, showers will move through the Mid State. Most areas will receive less than a 1/2" of rain. A thunderstorm or two will be possible along the TN/AL line. Temperatures will top off in the 60s.
Friday will turn cooler, but a reinforcing front will make the weekend even chillier. Another front will pass through on Sunday with a line of rain showers, allowing even colder air to kick off next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.