Bone chilling cold! We're sitting in the 20s this morning under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine takes over as temperatures climb through the 40s. Not as bitter tonight, lows near freezing.
Clouds rolls back in tomorrow. There will be showers moving in late in the afternoon. Highs holding in the low 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Showers wrap up early Sunday as clouds depart. By afternoon, we'll be in the lower 50s.
Friday will be sunny, but stay chilly with a high of just 48.
Next week starts off much warmer. Highs on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 50s.
