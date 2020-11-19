Sunshine and mild weather continues, but changes are coming.
Sunny today and tomorrow, with highs around 70. This weekend will bring more clouds, arriving from the north. Temperatures will be quite variable as a result -- - coolest north and mildest south. Nashville should climb into the 60s both days. We'll have 70s both days along the TN/AL line.
Rain showers return late Sunday, clearing the area by sunrise Monday. More rain will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Sunny and pleasant weather's lining up for Thanksgiving Day with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
