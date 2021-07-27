4WARN Forecast: Mid to upper 90's the next few days

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Wednesday and Thursday for excessive heat in the region

A less stormy day is in the works for Middle Tennessee. 

There will be a few isolated showers around today but most of the region will stay dry today. 

Heat is the biggest story for the next few days. 

Afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 90's through Friday. 

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the hottest days with upper 90's and 'feels like' temperatures between 100° - 110°. 

Rain chances will begin creeping back up this weekend. It will still be a hot weekend with low 90's expected. 

