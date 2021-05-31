We have a picture perfect Monday afternoon ahead of us on this Memorial Day. Sunshine will continue to win out as temperatures head for the lower 80s. Tonight won't be quite as chilly as lows drop to near 60 by tomorrow morning.
Expect more clouds to mix in on our Tuesday with temperatures in the lower to even the mid 80s by the afternoon. A stray, late day, rain shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow, but most of the day looks dry. We'll have a more unsettled weather pattern on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers and storms each day. Any storm looks like it could have some muscle behind it, so we'll watch that closely the rest of this week. Temperatures fall near 80 on Wednesday and back into the 70s by Thursday.
Highs on Friday will work their way back into the lower 80s and while a good amount of the day looks dry, a pop up shower or storm isn't totally out of the question. Temperatures will continue their climb into the mid 80s by Saturday and Sunday. But just like Friday, a stray shower or pop up storm is still something to keep an eye out for this upcoming weekend.
