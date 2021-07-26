Patchy fog will form overnight with lows in the mid 70s.
A few showers and storms will develop south of Nashville Tuesday afternoon. For the rest of the Mid State, it'll just turn very hot. High, 95.
Temperatures will soar to 98 degrees Wednesday and 99 degrees on Thursday. Nashville hasn't hit 100 degrees since July 2012. Clearly, triple digits are even within reach this week.
Then, there's the feels like temperature. Nashville's will be 100-110 degrees Tuesday - Thursday. Take all heat precautions to avoid being overcome by this near record setting weather.
A few storms will return Friday through the weekend, as highs in the 90s remain.
