Up and down temperatures this week, but mostly dry weather.
Tonight some lingering showers with areas of fog developing, low near 60.
Monday (Columbus Day) patchy fog in the morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the balance of the day. A cool front will bring a few passing showers moving from west to east in the late afternoon into evening. It will be a warm day with temperatures getting up to the low 80s.
Monday night behind the front lows will really cool us off as they drop into the 40s overnight.
Simply stunning for Tuesday. Low 70s for highs with sunshine returning. Lows remain in the 40s.
More typical fall ups and downs expected for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be warm again around 80° with sunshine sticking around. Lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be nice again with highs in the upper 70s. However, a cold front will come through in the evening, dropping low temperatures into the 40s again a few showers will be possible overnight.
That will start us off on a cooler note Friday with highs only reaching the upper 50s to the low 60s in the afternoon.
Beautiful fall weekend ahead with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.