Mild air lingers into Saturday. Rain will kick off this weekend.
Sunny this afternoon with near record temperatures -- around 70. Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the low 40s. Clouds increase Friday with a high in the upper 60s.
Friday night through early Saturday, a batch of showers moves through Middle Tennessee. Saturday afternoon, our weather will dry out. Sunday, after a clear start, clouds will increase again. Sunday night, expect a round of rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in for some.
Monday will be dry and pleasant.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday, another rain/snow mix will be possible.
