Hope you're enjoying the extended weekend Middle Tennessee!
Today will be similar to our Saturday - most stay dry with only a few isolated showers and storms.
Highs will once again top out above average in the upper 80's. It will be a hot and muggy day.
Memorial Day Monday looks to be a little stormier with more widespread showers expected in the afternoon, especially on the Plateau.
A few stronger storms can't be ruled out either.
Our summer-like pattern continues well into next week with showers and storms expected each afternoon.
No day looks like a total washout, thankfully.
80's look to hang around everyday next week.
