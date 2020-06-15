A nice start to the week with low humidity and heat. Late in the week a more typical summer pattern with excessive heat and humidity returns.
Tonight mostly clear and mild, low 60.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable, highs in the mid 80s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with some isolated thunderstorms along the plateau again as a stalled cut-off low sits over the eastern U.S.
Heat and humidity will take over for the end of next week. Thursday expect a mostly sunny sky with the heat rising to upper 80s. There will be a slim chance of a shower to the east.
Look for the 90s to return by Friday and carry into the weekend. The sky will be mostly sunny.
Some widespread rain looks to return to the forecast by Sunday and continue into Monday with highs in the low 90s.
