Our taste of early autumn weather will continue into Friday.
Tonight will be clear and actually turn somewhat cool. By morning, count on temperatures being in the upper 50s.
Friday, humidity will remain low. Outside of a few fair weather clouds, it'll be another pleasant day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s in many areas by afternoon, so it'll be warm but not oppressively hot like most of this summer has been.
Saturday, a few more clouds move in. A little more mugginess returns then, too. Toward evening, a few showers and storms will try to move in from the north. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Saturday night into Sunday, a few showers and storms will be likely.
Labor Day looks dry. Both Monday and Tuesday will be hotter -- upper 80s and lowermost 90s.
Then, behind another cold front, cooler weather will build in for late Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
