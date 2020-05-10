A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Patchy frost is possible with temperatures starting off in the 30s and 40s.
After another cold start this morning, we're expecting a nice warm-up into the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
A few weather models show a stray shower or two crossing over northern portions of the midstate into the Plateau. If you do see a shower, it will be light rain and won't last long. Lows tonight fall into the low 40s.
We look to remain relatively dry and sunny next week with only a slim chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. More widespread rain may return at the end of next week around Friday.
Temperatures will remain below average for May. The first half of the week will bring in mid 60s and low 70s, through Wednesday. The heat returns by the end of the week with 80s returning Thursday.
