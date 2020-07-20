Sunday evening 4WARN forecast

Another very hot week ahead with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing mid-week.

Highs today will once again be in the upper 90°s, with a heat index of 100°-105°. Mostly sunny throughout the afternoon with a small chance of a few pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms. 

On Tuesday, rain chances increase just a bit for showers and thunderstorms returns during the afternoon, with highs in the mid 90°s.

The rain chance increases to 40-50% Wednesday through Friday before decreasing some into next weekend. Highs will still be above-average in the low to mid 90°s with a heat index of 100°+. Lows will be in the mid 70°s.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

