Another very hot week ahead with rain and thunderstorm chances increasing mid-week.
Highs today will once again be in the upper 90°s, with a heat index of 100°-105°. Mostly sunny throughout the afternoon with a small chance of a few pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, rain chances increase just a bit for showers and thunderstorms returns during the afternoon, with highs in the mid 90°s.
The rain chance increases to 40-50% Wednesday through Friday before decreasing some into next weekend. Highs will still be above-average in the low to mid 90°s with a heat index of 100°+. Lows will be in the mid 70°s.
