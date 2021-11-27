A nice stretch of sunny days with warmer temperatures by next week!
Mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s for highs with lows around freezing.
The sunshine sticks around all next week. Monday will still be cool in the low 50s for highs and mid 30s overnight.
By Tuesday, temperatures bounce back to the 60s and stay there through the end of the week. Expect low-to-mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 40s.
Thursday and Friday, it will still be very sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s-- close to 70° in the afternoon with lows in the upper 40s.
It should stay dry all week long with our next rain chance not coming until late Friday into next weekend.
