Well above average warmth is expected for a while to come.
A sunny sky continues this afternoon, as temperatures soar into the 70s. A few more clouds move in starting tomorrow though. That'll knock a few degrees off our high temperatures (lowermost 70s for most). Lows will remain in the 40s.
Warmer air returns this weekend with a little more humidity entering the picture on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Similar weather's likely Monday and Tuesday with a few more clouds. Rain showers then move in late Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday as a weak cold front passes through.
