Cooler and drier air continues to overtake the Midstate.
A very cool start this morning as temperatures fall to the upper 40s in some spots! It will be a lovely day with plenty of sun and temperatures around 70° this afternoon. Lows will once again get down to the 40s overnight.
Friday will be nice again-- sunny and highs around 75°.
A few clouds will filter in on Saturday. There may even be an isolated sprinkle over southern Kentucky. Otherwise, it'll be a dry weekend with moderating temperatures.
It begins to warm up by early next week back into the low 80s with lows in the low 60s. Rain will be hard to come by all week, so enjoy the sunshine while it's here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.