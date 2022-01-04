*** 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Thursday for another round of snow. It remains in effect into Friday due to expected bitterly cold Arctic air. ***
This afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. A developing southerly breeze will make it feel colder though.
Tonight, temperatures will only fall to around 40 degrees because of that southerly wind.
Wednesday will be variably cloudy and milder with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures will fall quickly though Wednesday night as more Arctic air arrives.
On Thursday, light snow will develop during the morning. It may be intermittent especially at the onset. A period of steadier snow is likely during the late afternoon and very early evening. Nashville's likely to receive 1-3 inches by late Thursday night. Totals of 3-5 inches are possible in a corridor from Columbia, northeastward through Murfreesboro, Monterey, and into Jamestown.
Friday will be frigid. Temperatures will then moderate some over the weekend. Rain showers return Saturday night, carrying into Sunday. Monday looks dry but colder.
