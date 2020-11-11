A lingering shower or two will be possible this afternoon as cooler air moves in. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the 50s.
Tonight, clouds will exit from west to east, but in some areas we'll even wake up to cloud cover early Thursday. Then, sunshine will return for all. Temperatures will begin in the mid 40s in Nashville. Expect highs in the upper 60s.
Friday will be pleasant, in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday look milder - low 70s. A brief passing shower's possible early Saturday, especially west of I-65. A few more showers will roll through Sunday with our next cold front.
Much cooler air follows that front Monday and Tuesday of next week, under full sunshine.
