A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect for early Monday. A few slippery roads will be possible well, primarily well south of Nashville.
Tonight will turn cloudy and colder. Light snow will enter far southern Middle Tennessee toward morning. A few slick spots will be possible there for the morning commute, but they shouldn't be widespread.
Temperatures will begin Monday in the 20s and only climb into the mid-upper 30s by afternoon. Any slippery areas will improve by early afternoon. Total storm accumulations will generally be a dusting (where snow falls), to as much as a 1/2" to 1" well southeast of Nashville. This is a weak, fast moving storm with very limited moisture.
After a cold start Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the 40s. Highs in the 50s are likely Wednesday and Thursday. Colder air returns Friday into at least early Saturday.
