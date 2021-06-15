4WARN Forecast: Less humid & cooler days ahead

Less humid air will work into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky starting today.
It will be a very comfortable day for mid-June.
Highs will top out in the mid to low 80's across our area with ample sunshine.
The midweek forecast remains nearly the same with relatively low humidity levels, highs in the mid 80's and no rain through Thursday.
Temperatures begin to climb back to near 90 Friday, but we'll cool back off going into the weekend.
A new front will try to sneak into the area this weekend helping to spark off a few spotty showers and storms. Right now, severe weather looks unlikely this weekend.
Next week, a tropical system will be working up the eastern seaboard. The system will have very little, if any, impact on our weather. This system will help push another front through the area Monday/Tuesday which will bring us a few more showers to begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.