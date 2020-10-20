Summer weather is coming back with warm 80s and humidity this week. Rain and cooler air returns this weekend.
Tonight, expect just a few clouds as temperatures remain well above average -- bottoming out in the low 60s.
Tomorrow and Thursday will be similar. After a few spots of morning fog, expect lots of sunshine with temperatures soaring into the low-mid 80s.
Friday off and on rain showers will return with highs near 80.
Saturday more off and on rain, but cooler, highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday appears mainly dry and pleasant for the home Titans game at noon at Nissan Stadium, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday into Tuesday, more rain will move through Middle Tennessee with much cooler air moving in. The high Monday will be in the upper 70s, then on Tuesday the high will be in the low 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.