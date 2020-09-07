Mostly sunny and a bit more humid today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Muggy tonight with lows in the middle 60s.
Tuesday will be hot again with continued warmth in the low 90s.
Hot weather continues for most of the week. Isolated showers are expected Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain in the 80s and 90s.
Rain chances look to increase for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned for updates.
