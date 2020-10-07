Above average temperatures & sunshine continue until the remnants of Hurricane Delta approach Middle Tennessee this weekend.
This afternoon & tomorrow will be bright and warm for October. Expect highs in the low-mid 80s.
Clouds with Hurricane Delta will begin to move in on Friday. Friday night through the weekend, expect periods of rain and some thunderstorms. Count on occasional gusty wind and torrential downpours. That said, it won't rain for the entire weekend. The rain will come in spurts. Weekend temperatures will top off in the 70s, although it'll be much more humid.
Monday, the weather dries out, but warmth and humidity will remain. Highs will be in the low 80s.
