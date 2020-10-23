A front will slowly slide into the area this afternoon bringing us a chance for rain to end the week.
A line of showers and storms will take shape and move into western Middle Tennessee around 3PM.
This line will be into the I-65 corridor areas around 7PM.
Any stronger storm could contain gusty winds and small hail.
Saturday will be very gloomy with cloudy skies, lingering fog/mist and cool highs in the 50's.
Sunday looks much better with more sunshine and warmer highs in the 60's.
Next week looks unsettled as a few waves of rain make it through our region.
The first one arrives Monday. Isolated showers are likely Monday-Wednesday.
The second wave arrives Thursday and will keep rain chances elevated Thursday and Friday.
