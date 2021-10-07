NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Rain exits tonight leaving behind sunshine and warm temperatures for the weekend.
A few thunderstorms linger along the plateau. Any rain will diminish by 7 o'clock tonight. Then, watch for areas of dense fog overnight and early Friday morning. By morning, count on temperatures around 60 degrees.
Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy. There's just a 10% chance for a passing shower. We'll have highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will be bright and sunny and unseasonably warm, highs in the low 80s.
Monday brings more of the same with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially northwest of Nashville.
Tuesday through Wednesday highs in the 80s will continue with lots of sunshine and only an isolated thunderstorms or two possible each day.
