4WARN Forecast: Keep the Umbrella Handy

4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for the potential for a few strong storms on the Cumberland Plateau this afternoon.
4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Friday night & early Saturday, too.
Today, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will push through Middle Tennessee with the greatest rain coverage along and near the Cumberland Plateau.
Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s.
Friday will turn hot with highs in the low 80s. Late in the afternoon, a few showers and storms will develop. Any storms that form could become severe with hail and high wind.
Even more rain and storms move through Friday night and early Saturday. A couple could become severe then, too.
Saturday afternoon, the weather will improve with pleasant conditions likely to continue Sunday, through the middle of next week.
