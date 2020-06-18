Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and this evening. Clouds will prevail over central and eastern Middle Tennessee, with more sunshine along the Tennessee River. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.
Tonight, any showers will diminish. Lows Friday morning will be in the mid 60s.
Friday, isolated showers will develop once again. It'll be hotter and more humid than Thursday, with a high near 90.
Saturday will be dry for most, but very hot and humid. Count on lows in the 60s and highs in the low 90s.
Sunday will bring a return of spotty showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Occasional showers and thunderstorms will linger in the forecast Monday through Thursday of next week, too.
