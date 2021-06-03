4WARN Forecast: Isolated storms today; drier weekend ahead

Spotty showers and a few storms will continue across the region this afternoon.
Activity won't be as widespread as yesterday, nor as strong, but an isolated strong storm or two is possible. Damaging winds and small hail are the main concerns.
Showers clear out tonight and dense fog will settle in for Friday morning.
Sunshine will slowly work back into the area through the day Friday.
Saturday looks great with plenty of sun, low rain chances and warm 80's for most.
Sunday, rain chances creep back up in the afternoon. It doesn't look like a washout Sunday but a few late day outdoor plans could get rained out.
More widespread rain, associated with a new area of low pressure to our west, will invade the area to begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.