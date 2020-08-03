Tuesday morning will begin with a a fair bit of clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop by midday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Similar weather's expected Wednesday with only the slightest shower chance remaining. The big story will be the lower humidity.
Thursday and Friday will be dry and warmer.
This weekend, low 90s are expected to redevelop with isolated showers and storms returning to the forecast, especially on Sunday and Monday. This weekend and beyond appears as if it'll be more humid, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.