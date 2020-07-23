We'll start off with some good news - it's not going to be "as" hot today thanks to an abundance of cloud cover to begin the day.
It will however still be a warm, summer day with highs near 90° when all is said and done.
Scattered showers and storms are likely at any point today.
Any bigger storm that fires up could contain frequent lightning, torrential downpours, gusty winds and small hail.
As we head into the weekend each day looks about the same.
Friday-Sunday expect isolated storms in the afternoons with hot highs in the 90's.
Overall, our weather pattern really doesn't change a lot next week.
Storms are expected each afternoon, some days look slightly rainier than others, and temperatures will remain near-normal in the 90's.
