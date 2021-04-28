4WARN Forecast: Isolated showers today; more widespread rain Thursday

After a few dry days, rain chances begin creeping back up this afternoon and especially on Thursday as front moves in from the west.
Look for mainly dry conditions this afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms.
Highs will be warm again with another round of the 80's on deck.
More widespread rain and storms move into our region Thursday.
Thankfully, severe chances are low but there could be an isolated stronger storm or two.
Showers clear out by sunrise Friday.
Highs Friday will be just under 80 degrees.
Saturday looks great with ample sunshine, a few clouds and comfortable highs in the 70's.
Sunday looks great too, but it now looks like there could be a little rain sneaking in towards the end of the afternoon.
